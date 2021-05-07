UAE: Radars to catch tailgaters; Dh400 fine, 4 black points to be issued

The new system in the emirate comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s moves to improve road safety.

Drivers in Umm Al Quwain will now be monitored and penalised by the smart system for tailgating.

In an Instagram post, the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters said that drivers who do not leave a safe distance between other vehicles would be fined Dh400 and given four black points.

The smart system will be implemented to monitor traffic violations resulting from not abiding by Article (52) of the UAE Traffic Law. It aims to prevent deaths, serious injuries, and loss of property that results from the practice.

The move comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s moves to preserve drivers’ safety and security in the country.

Abu Dhabi smart system

In January last year, Abu Dhabi Police had deployed a similar system, which detects the tailgaters for not leaving enough space between vehicles. Also, a slowly driving motorist is penalised for not giving way to the speeding car on the first left lane. Violators are fined Dh400 and four traffic points as well.

Later in September, police introduced a new rule by which a driver causing an accident due to tailgating leads to vehicle impoundment in addition to Dh5,000 fine.

In February this year, police revealed to have fined 35,000 motorists for not leaving enough distance between vehicles. The violators were caught by traffic officers and smart radars.