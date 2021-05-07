- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Radars to catch tailgaters; Dh400 fine, 4 black points to be issued
The new system in the emirate comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s moves to improve road safety.
Drivers in Umm Al Quwain will now be monitored and penalised by the smart system for tailgating.
In an Instagram post, the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters said that drivers who do not leave a safe distance between other vehicles would be fined Dh400 and given four black points.
The smart system will be implemented to monitor traffic violations resulting from not abiding by Article (52) of the UAE Traffic Law. It aims to prevent deaths, serious injuries, and loss of property that results from the practice.
The move comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s moves to preserve drivers’ safety and security in the country.
Abu Dhabi smart system
In January last year, Abu Dhabi Police had deployed a similar system, which detects the tailgaters for not leaving enough space between vehicles. Also, a slowly driving motorist is penalised for not giving way to the speeding car on the first left lane. Violators are fined Dh400 and four traffic points as well.
Later in September, police introduced a new rule by which a driver causing an accident due to tailgating leads to vehicle impoundment in addition to Dh5,000 fine.
In February this year, police revealed to have fined 35,000 motorists for not leaving enough distance between vehicles. The violators were caught by traffic officers and smart radars.
-
Government
Covid impact: UAE reduces penalties on VAT,...
The new provisions will be applicable 60 days as from April 28, 2021. READ MORE
-
Transport
Video: Smart meters installed in 85% of private...
The move seeks to further customers’ satisfaction amid boost to ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai drivers alert: RTA announces temporary road ...
The RTA has advised drivers to follow the directional signs on-site... READ MORE
-
Weather
Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE; safety alert ...
Authorities advise people to stay away from wadis and areas of flash... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccination must for all employees in Saudi
The announcement quoted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India’s Covid surge pressures Modi to...
India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia to start repatriation flights from...
Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring... READ MORE
-
Interviews
WKND Interview: 'I am obsessed about fixing...
Sharjah's first female car mechanic Huda Al Matroushi on battling... READ MORE