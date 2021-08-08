UAE: Pupils undergo training on leadership skills, dangers of addiction

National Rehabilitation Centre hosts summer forum to provide pupils with handy tips on how to use free time.

Pupils from the UAE were educated on life and leadership skills and the dangers of addiction during a virtual forum.

The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) hosted the week-long summer forum that aimed to provide pupils with handy tips about how to use their free time and vacations effectively in the development of life and leadership skills to become future leaders.

Altogether 35 male and female pupils, aged between 14 and 16 years, from 16 public and private schools in the UAE, took part in the forum that made the participants aware about the dangers of addiction on individual, family, societal and economic levels, and how to avoid bad habits that could lead to addiction.

The forum featured gender-segregated sessions led by prominent trainers, counsellors, and doctors from NRC.

These sessions tackled a wide array of topics such as upskilling students, testing their competencies, and promoting positive behaviours. The event also included an introduction to the ‘Who am I’ training programme that enabled pupils to learn more about their capabilities and strengths.

The forum discussed the advantages and disadvantages of video games and the Internet especially when their use turns into addiction. Participants also gained insight on how to lead a well-balanced lifestyle.

The event also included a brainstorming session that allowed students to share their ideas and thoughts on the use of energy drinks and their adverse health effects.

The session aimed to help students enhance their self-efficacy and motivated them to participate in peer support activities.

Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, Director-General of NRC, said: “It's our top priority to protect our pupils from the dangers of addiction in all its forms and types. In doing so, we aim to bring about a positive change in their behaviour and help them face the challenges and external influences they encounter in their daily lives. Through this event, we seek to educate students on how to utilise their time in useful activities that enhance their skills to protect them from falling victim to addiction.”

The forum also presented an interactive session on ‘smoking’ that highlighted the dangers of the bad habit and the factors that lead to its addiction. The session aimed to motivate pupils and encourage them to continuously develop their skills and, as a result, combat bad habits.

