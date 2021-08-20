News
UAE Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading justice

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 20, 2021
Ongoing campaign aimed at promoting legal culture and raising public awareness.


In a post published on social media, the UAE Public Prosecution highlighted the penalty for changing the condition of persons with the intention of misleading justice.

According to Article 266 of the Federal Penal Code, "Whosoever, with the intention of misleading justice, changes the condition of persons, places or things, conceals evidence of the crime, or submits false information in that respect knowingly, shall be sentenced to detention."

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing campaign to promote legal culture and raising public awareness.




