UAE President orders release of prisoners ahead of National Day
The penalties of those jailed in financial cases will also be settled.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 628 prisoners ahead of the UAE’s 49th National Day.
The prisoners will also have their debts and fines paid off.
The move reflects the President’s keenness to grant convicts a new lease of life and ease the suffering of their loves ones.
The UAE celebrates its 49th National Day on December 2.
