UAE: Pre-marriage counselling helps reduce divorce rate among Emiratis

Study reveals that family cohesion among Emirati spouses is 97 per cent

Pre-marriage counselling lectures have helped reduce divorce cases among Emirati couples in recent years as many families with rocky conjugal ties have been choosing reconciliation over separation, recent data showed.

A report issued by the Ministry of Community Development said divorce rates among Emiratis benefitting from marriage grants had decreased from 14 per cent in 2015 to 4 per cent at the end of 2020.

Officials revealed that the results of a recent study, which was conducted in cooperation with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and UAE University, on the index of “family and community cohesion among UAE citizens” showed a significant increase in the national belonging index among members of citizen families, which stood at 99 per cent.

The study also revealed that family cohesion among Emirati spouses is 97 per cent while the rates of relationship among relatives of large families or extended family reached 98.5 per cent.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice said the UAE federal judicial officials and counsellors handled 5,414 family disputes last year, and a majority of these cases were settled amicably.

Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, the Minister for Community Development, recently presented to the members of the Federal National Council (FNC) efforts made by the ministry during the last three years, including the launch of various initiatives to ensure a cohesive family and united society in the UAE.

She said authorities have introduced policies and legislation aimed at enhancing family cohesion and ensuring a better quality of life for all family members.

Buhumaid added: “Over the past three years, the ministry launched 31 policies, initiatives and programmes for family and community cohesion, which included providing the best services for people of all walks of life, extended support to the families of prisoners and people with low income, securing employment for people of determination, in addition to family initiatives such as family counseling programs, marriage grants, and group weddings and others.”

The minister said the marriage preparation programme, which involved lectures for newlyweds to help them get more knowledge on marital affairs and how to handle their spouses for a peaceful marriage, was among the most prominent initiatives.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com