UAE population now at over 9.2 million
Life expectancy at birth is estimated to be at 79.9 years.
The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in UAE announced that the total number of residents in the UAE reached 9,282,410, in 2020.
9,282,410 # 2020# https://t.co/Nm4gkbwWFb pic.twitter.com/ic0czjzOSE— (@wamnews) June 21, 2021
The statistics showed that men constitute 69.7 per cent of the total population, which is equivalent to 6,468,460 people, while women comprised 30.3 per cent of the total population, amounting to 2813,950 of them being UAE residents.
Life expectancy at birth is estimated to be at 79.9 years, which is reflective of the quality of healthcare in the country.
Life expectancy of females reached 81.4 years compared to males, which stood at 78.0 years.
The median age of the population in the country is 32.8 years, which makes the UAE a young society, where most of the country's residents are individuals who contribute towards the workforce and constitute an important part of the country's economic growth.
Figures indicated that the average annual growth rate of the population in the past decade 2010-2020 was 1.2 per cent.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: This lab on wheels can conduct 2,000 tests ...
These can include 225 pathogens in 10 different criteria. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Centre that will help detect rare genetic...
The Centre for Genomic Discovery has already begun investigations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Over 72% of teachers, staff in...
In January, the UAE intensified the Covid-19 vaccination campaign... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman granted divorce from 'abusive' husband,...
The court also ordered the man to pay her Dh10,000 per month as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian airports setting up PCR test...
Of the 34 international airports in India, more than one-third of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: This lab on wheels can conduct 2,000 tests ...
These can include 225 pathogens in 10 different criteria. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai royals share rare family photos in Father's ...
In the UAE, Father's Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE board exam results: How IT system will...
The system will pre-populate marks of Class X of pupils, who had... READ MORE