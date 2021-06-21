UAE population now at over 9.2 million

Life expectancy at birth is estimated to be at 79.9 years.

The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in UAE announced that the total number of residents in the UAE reached 9,282,410, in 2020.

The statistics showed that men constitute 69.7 per cent of the total population, which is equivalent to 6,468,460 people, while women comprised 30.3 per cent of the total population, amounting to 2813,950 of them being UAE residents.

Life expectancy at birth is estimated to be at 79.9 years, which is reflective of the quality of healthcare in the country.

Life expectancy of females reached 81.4 years compared to males, which stood at 78.0 years.

The median age of the population in the country is 32.8 years, which makes the UAE a young society, where most of the country's residents are individuals who contribute towards the workforce and constitute an important part of the country's economic growth.

Figures indicated that the average annual growth rate of the population in the past decade 2010-2020 was 1.2 per cent.