UAE: Police watchtowers to enhance safety on popular beaches
Construction on Ras Al Khaimah’s Flamingo and Al Maarid beaches to be completed in 3 months
The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have announced plans to construct watchtowers on Flamingo and Al Maarid beaches in the emirate, in a bid to prevent drowning cases.
The watchtowers to be constructed in the next three months will house paramedics and lifeguards, an officer has said.
The police, along with other government authorities, are installing warning signboards in several languages and putting up warning flags in different colours to notify the state of the sea — whether it's rough or calm — to the visitors.
Major Aref El Harnaki, Director of the Monitoring and Follow-up Section at the RAK Police, explained on the TV programme
He said the police are working in tandem with the emirate's Public Services Department to construct watchtowers for the safety of beachgoers.
He urged parents to ensure their children's safety on the beaches, especially when the sea is rough. El Harnaki advised beachgoers to swim near breakwaters and rocks. Similarly, he urged water bike riders to exercise restraint.
He pointed out that the RAK marine rescue unit comprised efficient professionals, who are well-equipped to ensure the safety of beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts.
