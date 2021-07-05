UAE: Police warn residents against fake cryptocurrency trading offers
The authority called on the public to exercise caution and not be tempted by promises of quick financial gain.
Police in Abu Dhabi have warned residents not to fall for offers that claim to provide trading services in cryptocurrencies.
The authority called on the public to exercise caution and not be tempted by promises of quick financial gain.
Major General Muhammad Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, urged the public not to share their personal information or entertain anonymous calls, messages and ads that often claim to be from companies or platforms licensed to trade in cryptocurrency.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Dh80 million lost to crypto scams this year; how to keep your money safe
He revealed that fraudsters promise customers they can make large sums of money by trading in cryptocurrencies and by receiving money transfers from suspicious sources.
Al Rashidi advised against buying and trading in these currencies, which are virtual units that are not covered by tangible assets and are not issued based on proper terms or conditions.
He said that the lack of awareness about the risks of trading in digital currencies tends to lead to fraud, money laundering and piracy operations.
ALSO READ:
>> Revealed: How many UAE residents want to invest in cryptocurrency
Electronic transactions are not monitored, which makes them subject to a great deal of risks, he added. Al Rashidi also said that the dangerous fluctuation in prices of digital currencies makes it impossible to provide guarantees to protect investors.
The authority urged members of the public to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Police by reporting any fraudulent attempts through the Aman phone service (8002626) or by texting 2828, which assures strict confidentiality.
-
Transport
Dubai: Special driving courses launched for...
Special training courses have been rolled out for delivery bike... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, Golden Visas for high school toppers
The move is in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding pupils. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 19 charged with embezzling over Dh183...
The defendants were also accused of forging official documents, and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 on trial for forging document to avoid...
While the victim was abroad, a lawyer contacted him asking if he'd... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 scanners boost footfall at malls in...
Shoppers can move around knowing that everyone is Covid-19 negative. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres...
Flights from a few countries, including India, Pakistan and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,573 cases, 1,527 recoveries, 5...
More than 59 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
KT Impact: 8 Indian workers stranded in UAE flown ...
Social workers and the Indian mission provided them food and shelter... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program