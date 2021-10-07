UAE: Police warn of phone scammers' latest tricks

If residents suspect they have been duped, they must immediately contact their bank

In a new trick, phone scammers have been telling residents that they are among those being honoured by authorities for participating in the recently concluded National Sterilisation Programme, authorities have said.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails. These calls or text messages are typically from scammers asking for bank account or credit card details to steal residents' cash.

“The scammers want to lure the victims through this misleading information to obtain their bank account information and use the details to steal money from their bank accounts,” police said.

These scammers might also say that the person's ATM card has been blocked or that their personal details need to be updated by the bank.

“Sometimes they claim that the customer has won a cash prize and they want to transfer the money to their bank account even when they didn’t take part in any draw or any competitions,” police said in a statement.

Police added: “People have been advised not to disclose their credit card and bank account details to other people and not to respond to calls and suspicious messages.

“Residents should not share their confidential information with anyone, whether their online banking passwords, ATM PINs, security number (CCV) or passwords.”

If a resident suspects that they have given out their personal details to the wrong people or find that their cash has been fraudulently withdrawn or transferred from their bank account, police said the first thing the person must do is contact the bank and inform them about the fraud so that immediate action can be taken.

People have been told to also call the Aman Service number at 8002626 and inform officials about the suspects or the fraud.

After receiving details of the suspected fraud, the force immediately initiates an investigation into the case to catch the suspects.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Emirati loses life savings in 7-minute fraud call

>> UAE: Duo used 10 different SIM cards in phone scam, get jail term

In July, Abu Dhabi Police set up a new centre dedicated to liaising with banks and receiving financial fraud reports as authorities stepped up measures to combat financial crimes.

Police earlier said the launch of the new centre at the Criminal Investigations Directorate was to enable its officers to communicate directly with banks and receive reports of financial fraud and of crooks exploiting bank customers.

The aim is to enhance the speed of response in following up cases involving financial crimes and arresting the fraudsters.