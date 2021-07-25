UAE: Police warn against fake online ads offering pets for sale, adoption

Fraudsters are using fake websites based outside the country, they said.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning against fake online ads that offer pets for sale or adoption in exchange for shipping and insurance costs from outside the country.

The offers are usually advertised online on social networking sites and on some apps. Victims are asked to transfer money through local and international exchange companies to bank accounts opened for the purpose of swindling them.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stressed that Abu Dhabi Police is keen to educate the public in order to help them avoid falling into the trap of these fraudulent advertisements.

He stated that incidents of scams and fraudulent methods were on the rise due to the widespread use of social networking sites.

He added that fraudsters often take advantage of the victims' desire to obtain certain services or goods at competitive prices. They do so through fake websites that are based outside the country or by using unreliable phone numbers.

The authority has urged the public to approach the nearest police station in case of fraud or contact the Aman service that operates around the clock and in complete confidentiality.

The service can be availed of on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), by text message (2828), via email aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Abu Dhabi Police app.