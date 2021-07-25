UAE: Police warn against fake online ads offering pets for sale, adoption
Fraudsters are using fake websites based outside the country, they said.
Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning against fake online ads that offer pets for sale or adoption in exchange for shipping and insurance costs from outside the country.
The offers are usually advertised online on social networking sites and on some apps. Victims are asked to transfer money through local and international exchange companies to bank accounts opened for the purpose of swindling them.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stressed that Abu Dhabi Police is keen to educate the public in order to help them avoid falling into the trap of these fraudulent advertisements.
He stated that incidents of scams and fraudulent methods were on the rise due to the widespread use of social networking sites.
He added that fraudsters often take advantage of the victims' desire to obtain certain services or goods at competitive prices. They do so through fake websites that are based outside the country or by using unreliable phone numbers.
The authority has urged the public to approach the nearest police station in case of fraud or contact the Aman service that operates around the clock and in complete confidentiality.
The service can be availed of on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), by text message (2828), via email aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Abu Dhabi Police app.
-
Year of the 50th
Meet abra drivers ferrying riders for less than...
These wooden boats have served as the oldest form of transport in the ... READ MORE
-
Health
Seha introduces specialised Saturday clinics
The clinics available on Saturdays will provide additional avenues... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Dh204,000 payout for doctor who didn't...
The complainant had been paid his monthly salary of Dh68,000 till... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain,...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Abu Dhabi rules help prevent gatherings...
The new rules had been issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Meet abra drivers ferrying riders for less than...
These wooden boats have served as the oldest form of transport in the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: How UAE residents are managing job loss,...
With mental health issues on the rise, Khaleej Times spoke to three... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed