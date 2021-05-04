UAE: Police reveal tricks used by thieves to rob residences

Newspapers and flyers are left at the doors of residences and monitored to understand if anyone is home.

Authorities in Sharjah have revealed various tricks used by thieves to ensure residences are empty before robbing them.

According to a report on Al Roeya, Sharjah Police stated that about 37 per cent of all such cases were carried out using innovative techniques to ensure residences were empty.

For instance, thieves would leave newspapers, bills and flyers at the doors of residences and monitor them. If the items remain untouched for few days, it is an indication that no one is home.

The police explained that professional thieves monitor electricity bills, flyers from restaurants and shops, and newspapers by leaving them at the doorstep of residences. If they are not picked up, they take it as an opportunity to rob the place undisturbed.

The absence of surveillance cameras at the doors of residences makes it easier for thieves as well, authorities added.

Police stated that these crimes are run by an organised network of gangs, some of whom are women specialising in stealing home contents, after ensuring their residents are absent for a number of days. Others are encouraged to steal cars from these premises, especially those parked in front of or behind buildings, after watching the place for many days.

The force noted that gang members have different tasks and specialities. Some find suitable venues, and mark and monitor them for days, before an 'execution team' arrives to break in and rob the place.

Authorities urged homeowners to allocate boxes outside their houses for newspapers and bills, and highlighted the importance of installing surveillance cameras at their homes to detect any suspicious movement.

Last month, the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police nabbed a gang of nine that specialised in stealing from houses in the emirate.