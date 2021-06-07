UAE: Police reveal main reason for children drowning in pools
Abu Dhabi Police warned parents not to leave children under three unsupervised in pools.
Abu Dhabi Police have pointed out that a lack of supervision was the leading cause of children’s drowning accidents.
In an official social media post, police emphasised the need for parental control in public and private swimming pools. They urged parents to be aware of their children while they were swimming and warned against indifference.
They also warned parents and families against leaving children under three years old unsupervised in pools, as neglect, deep waters, not knowing how to swim, slipping into pools and/or not having a railing around pools could all cause young children to drown.
How safe are swimming pools for kids in UAE?
It is also important to provide young children learning how to swim with life vests and other flotation devices for their safety and to comply with all safety protocols, they said.
Exactly a month ago, an expatriate Indian family's lives came crashing down after their 11-year-old son drowned in a commercial swimming pool in Sharjah.
