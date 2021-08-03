UAE: Police nab gang specialised in stealing ACs, electrical wires

A research and investigation team was formed, which monitored the movements of that gang before arresting them.

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain have nabbed a gang of Asians whose speciality was stealing air conditioners and electrical wires.

Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Aran, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, explained that the force had received several reports of theft involving a number of air conditioners as well as electrical wires from multiple locations in the Emirate.

The accused confessed to the thefts during interrogation, according to the authority. The gang has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Police have appealed to members of the community to take all security measures to protect work sites and put in place the necessary security measures to protect those sites from theft.