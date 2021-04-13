UAE: Police launch safety campaign after spike in parking, traffic violations

Campaign to run till mid-May amid an uptick in parking and traffic violations.

Sharjah Police have been on a crackdown spree against parking and traffic violations in the emirate and have also launched an awareness drive for motorists.

Data showed that 17,812 and 129,927 parking and traffic violations, respectively, were recorded last year and in the first quarter of this year.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Sharjah Police, said an awareness campaign was launched on Monday in a bid to avoid wrongful parking and other traffic violations amid the holy month of Ramadan, which started on Tuesday. The drive will be in progress till mid-May, he added.

The campaign seeks to further enhance traffic safety in Sharjah and also tries to ease congestion on the northern emirate’s roads.

Sharjah Police aim to help the UAE’s Ministry of Interior realise its goal of making the country the world’s best nation as far as road safety is concerned.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi said parking and traffic violations usually rise during Ramadan and the authorities are working overtime to rein in the growing menace.

The campaign seeks to make the public aware about the importance of safe driving.

The official attributed the reason for the launch of the campaign as being based on data, which showed an uptick in both parking and traffic violations since last year.

The raging Covid-19 pandemic has led the awareness drive to be conducted in two ways.

A digital initiative has been unveiled via various social media platforms in Arabic, English and Urdu. A physical mode has also been rolled out, where police personnel can be seen distributing warning stickers to motorists.

The motorists have been urged to obey parking and traffic rules to preserve the safety and security of road users.