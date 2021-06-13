UAE: Police issue tips to prevent your car from catching fire during summer

Do not leave flammable materials — such as lighters, perfumes and sterilisation bottles — in your car, authorities said.

Authorities in Ajman have issued a warning to motorists to adhere to safety measures in order to prevent vehicle fires due to rising summer temperatures.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Centers Department at Ajman Civil Defense, confirmed that the rate of accidents involving cars catching fire increases during the summer, due to high temperature and non-compliance with vehicle safety requirements.

Failure to perform electrical and mechanical maintenance of the vehicle, a high engine temperature, as well as leaving flammable materials in the vehicle (such as lighters, perfumes and sterilisation bottles are some of the most common causes of these fires. He added that traffic accidents are also another cause of such accidents.

Al Suwaidi noted that vehicles themselves contain flammable elements within their components or operating supplies. These include liquid fuels and oils as well as other elements such as upholstery materials, plastics, rubber, spark plugs and exhaust. Negligence and lack of maintenance play a major role in causing fires in such vehicles.

He called on drivers to follow safety measures diligently to avoid such accidents. Some tips he offered were:

> Monitoring the levels of cooling water and engine oil every day

> Ensuring the fuel tank cap is tightly closed in order to prevent leakage or risk of ignition

> Keeping a fire extinguisher ready as well as knowing how to use one

> Committing to perform regular maintenance work

> Switching off the engine when refuelling the vehicle

He also advised that motorists refrain from smoking in vehicles and keep a first aid kit on hand.