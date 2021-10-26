News
UAE: Police honour expats for returning lost cash

Photo: Supplied

The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal

Abu Dhabi Police has honoured two expatriates for their honesty after they returned a lost wallet, containing money and other official documents.

The two expats, an Arab and an Asian national, on Tuesday found the wallet at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal and handed it over to the Transportation Security Department of the Criminal Security Sector.

Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, director of the Criminal Security Sector confirmed Abu Dhabi Police's keen interest in honouring those collaborating with the force. He praised their integrity and sincere efforts in serving the community.

The officer pointed out that the behaviour of such residents contribute to the consolidation of values, customs, and good qualities that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the society.

The men, in turn, thanked the Police for the recognition and stressed their keenness to continue performing their duty of doing good in the community.

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




