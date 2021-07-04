UAE: Police find no foul play behind the death of 8-yr-old Sharjah boy

The boy got trapped inside neighbour's car and died of heat and suffocation

There is no foul play behind the death of an eight-year-old Indian boy who was found dead inside a car in Sharjah, the police have said.

The boy was reported missing from Al Nasseriyah area by his parents on June 27 and was found dead inside the car of a neighbour.

According a top official at the forensic division of the Sharjah Police, the boy entered the car while playing and got locked inside it. He died of suffocation and heat as he remained locked inside the vehicle for long hours, the police said, adding that the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The family of the child reported him missing at Al Gharb police station. However, he was found dead inside a vehicle that was parked next to their house.

The police said the owner of the vehicle did not lock the doors and the boy, while playing outside, entered the car. However, he was unable to get out of the car after closing the door.

The Sharjah Police expressed their condolences to the child's family. The official stressed the importance of parents being responsible towards their children and not to neglect them. He added that parents should take safety precautions to limit the occurrence of such incidents.