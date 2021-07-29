UAE pledges Dh367 million to support education of women, girls around the world

The UAE working to ensure education to women and girls to support the fourth goal of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

The UAE has announced a pledge of Dh367 million to Global Partnership for Education to support education programmes in developing countries over the coming five years (2021-2025).

This announcement was by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, during the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Financing Summit that took place in London on July 28 and 29.

In her remarks, Al Hashemy affirmed the UAE’s keenness and sustained efforts to provide quality education to children around the world. The country, she said, is determined to work with regional and international partners to develop the skills of women, girls, and youth, in light of the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

The minister also emphasised the UAE’s firm belief in the pivotal role of education in supporting the sustainable development of societies around the world. This belief, she said, has driven the UAE to host the RewirEd Global Education Summit in partnership with Dubai Cares and Expo 2020 Dubai and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

RewirEd will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai with a clear vision to reshape the educational landscape for a prosperous, sustainable, innovative, and accessible future for all while showcasing the country’s development aid.

The UAE is working to ensure education to women and girls to support the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda, Al Hashemy explained, adding that the coountry also plays a prominent role in advancing the efforts undertaken by the GPE.

Al Hashemy noted that many partner countries need support to enhance their national education systems, particularly after the pandemic, which had major implications on the continuity of education in many countries that lack the appropriate infrastructure to provide e-learning.