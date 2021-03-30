UAE pledges $30 million for war-torn Syria

Filed on March 30, 2021 | Last updated on March 31, 2021 at 07.19 am

Over the past 10 years, the UAE has provided more than $1.11 billion in relief aid to Syrian refugees.

The UAE has pledged $30 million towards international efforts to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people. This came as the country took part in the ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’ conference held in Brussels, hosted by the United Nations and the European Union.

The pledge will help provide the necessary funds for humanitarian activities for war-torn Syria.

At the international conference held virtually, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said the UAE believes “strongly in a political solution as the only way out of the Syrian crisis”.

He stressed the country’s full support for international mediation efforts to reach a peace agreement based on the Geneva Conference and a Security Council resolution.

He reiterated the UAE’s rejection of foreign interference in Syrian affairs, stressing the importance of an effective Arab role.

Al Marar said the UAE has welcomed more than 130,000 Syrians since the beginning of the crisis.

Over years of war and suffering in Syria, the UAE has “maintained its position” in support of its people – both inside the country and others hosting refugees.

Over the past 10 years, the UAE has provided more than $1.11 billion in relief aid to Syrian refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece. These include provision of food, shelter, and healthcare, as well as the establishment of field hospitals and refugee camps.

The minister said that the UAE is a co-founding partner of the Syria Recovery Trust Fund, along with Germany and the United States. The country has contributed $23.4 million to the fund that aims to support stability for internally displaced Syrians.