UAE: Plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Abu Dhabi

The first French military plane carrying French evacuees from Afghanistan landed overnight in Abu Dhabi, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, adding that France was working on running further flights out of Afghanistan.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

According to UAE news agency Wam, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Monday a telephone call from Parly, during which they discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation regarding regional defence and military issues of mutual interest to serve interests of the two friendly countries.

The French minister commended the efforts made by the UAE in helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan in light of the current circumstances it is going through.

Al Bowardi affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide all forms of assistance and extend a helping hand to support joint international efforts and ensure security and stability in the region.