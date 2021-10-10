UAE: Pink Caravan to offer free breast cancer screenings at 21 clinics

Eight mobile clinics will offer free diagnostic services at select locations across Sharjah and Dubai, starting this weekend.

Pink Caravan, a pan-UAE breast cancer awareness drive, on Sunday announced that it is putting up 21 mobile clinics that will offer free mammogram screenings this October.

The caravan’s organiser, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), said it is stepping up efforts to reinforce the importance of early detection through medical consultations and lectures. Twelve talks in English and Arabic are lined up this October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In Sharjah, community members can access Pink Caravan’s free screening services at the Sharjah Ladies Club (October 16, 1pm -7pm) and Zero 6 Mall (October 21, 4pm -10pm).

Residents and visitors in Dubai can avail of screening at RAW Coffee (October 5, 9am-3pm); Mirdif City Centre (October 14, 4pm-10pm); City Walk (October 15, 4pm-10pm); Dubai Ladies Club (October 20, 8am-5pm); La Mer (October 22, 4pm-10pm); and Dubai Frame (October 29, 4pm-10pm).

Globally, breast cancer now represents one in four of all cancers affecting women. In the UAE, this big C remains the most common, with a total of 1,030 new cases diagnosed in 2020. Around 222 individuals succumbed to the disease in the country last year.

Pink Caravan is set to host educational webinars, featuring specialists.

On October 18 at 11am, Dr Angham Aman, general physician and health educator, will deliver an awareness talk in Arabic.

Dr Jacqueline Maria Dias, associate professor and chair of the department of nursing at the college of health science, will lead the English session on October 25 at 11am. She will offer insights into the importance of psychological support for women with breast cancer.

Pink Caravan will also host nine online lectures for public and private corporate entities in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

