UAE: Pharmacy loses appeal, ordered to pay utility bills worth over Dh650,000
The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, ordering a pharmacy to pay electricity and water bills worth Dh651,616 to a government company.
According to Emarat Al Youm, a government company filed a lawsuit against a pharmacy, demanding a payment of Dh651,616, in addition to fees and expenses. It stated that it was contracted to provide water and electricity to the defendant and had fulfilled its obligations whereas the defendant had failed to pay its dues.
The court assigned an accounting expert to look into the matter. Based on the latter's report, it ordered the pharmacy to pay the plaintiff the overdue bills, in addition to fees and expenses.
The defendant appealed the ruling. However, as the time for appeal is 30 days — unless the law states otherwise — and the appellant lodged its appeal after the stipulated time frame, the court rejected the appeal.
