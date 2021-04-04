UAE: People can seek fatwa in 3 languages

Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.52 am

The religious decree service is offered free of charge

People in the UAE can seek official fatwa (religious decree) free of charge in three languages.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments said the free-of-charge service is offered to the public during the official working days between 8am and 8pm.

Considering the diversity of the UAE’s culture, the public queries are answered in Arabic, English, and Urdu.

People seeking fatwa can dial (8002422) inside the UAE, and 0097122052555 from outside the country.

The authorities said people may also send a text message on 2535 to avail of the service, which is offered round-the-clock on weekdays. Usually, an SMS response is generated within 24 hours.

Besides, people can also seek religious decree through its website awqaf.gov.ae. Once the query is submitted through its website, a person will receive a message on h/her email along with the query reference number. Once the answer is complete, the fatwa will be sent to the questioner’s email.

