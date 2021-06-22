UAE: Pay only through Emirates Post website, app, residents told
It warned UAE residents to exercise extreme caution when making the payments.
Emirates Post on Tuesday advised customers to only use the company’s official website and mobile application when making online payments for shipments and retail products to ensure safe and secure payment transactions.
The reminder comes as part of its ongoing efforts to protect customers from accessing unauthorised payment gateways posed by fraudulent online schemes.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE scam alert: Police warn of fake restaurant websites
>> Up to Dh1m fine for online fraud, warn UAE prosecutors
It warned UAE residents to exercise extreme caution when making the payments, especially from emails and messages claiming to be from Emirates Post and providing links to a third-party payment system or enticing customers to create accounts and make payments to get their shipments delivered.
Going forward, it said, Emirates Post will never send any SMS or email that links customers to a payment gateway outside their website and customers are reminded to always check the sender's e-address and refrain from giving away their personal information.
The company said it will continue to monitor such activities and ask the public to report any suspicious messages immediately, so that the matter can be acted upon by relevant authorities.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
