News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE passports not to be issued in card format: ICA

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 3, 2020 | Last updated on December 3, 2020 at 09.07 pm
File photo

The newly approved version of the UAE passport is more advanced than the current one, with high-security features.

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) on Thursday denied rumours on social media that the UAE will issue passports in card format.

In a tweet on its official account, the authority made it clear that the news being spread on social media with some fake images are not true.

“The newly approved version of the UAE passport is more advanced than the current one, with high-security features,” the authority said, adding that the new passport will soon be issued to citizens.

Earlier this week, the government announced that a new design has been approved for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs. Current passports and Emirates IDs shall be replaced in phases with ‘new-generation designs’.

The ICA urged the public not to share fake news and rely only on official sources of information.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201209&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201208958&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 