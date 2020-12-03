UAE passports not to be issued in card format: ICA
The newly approved version of the UAE passport is more advanced than the current one, with high-security features.
The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) on Thursday denied rumours on social media that the UAE will issue passports in card format.
In a tweet on its official account, the authority made it clear that the news being spread on social media with some fake images are not true.
“The newly approved version of the UAE passport is more advanced than the current one, with high-security features,” the authority said, adding that the new passport will soon be issued to citizens.
Earlier this week, the government announced that a new design has been approved for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs. Current passports and Emirates IDs shall be replaced in phases with ‘new-generation designs’.
The ICA urged the public not to share fake news and rely only on official sources of information.

