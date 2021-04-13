UAE passport's climb on global index over last 10 years is 'most remarkable'

The Henley Passport Index lists the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The latest results from the Henley Passport Index are in — and the UAE seems to have emerged as the "most remarkable" turnaround story on the index by far.

The ranking lists the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Although there has been very little movement in the Henley Passport Index for the past five quarters since the outbreak of Covid-19, taking a step back reveals some interesting dynamics over the past decade.

While China has risen well by 22 places since 2011 — from 90th position to 68th — the UAE's ascent outshines all others.

In 2011, the Emirates was ranked 65th with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 67. Today, thanks to the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries across the globe, it is ranked 15th with a score of 174.

Of course, with extensive travel restrictions still in place globally, any level of international travel freedom remains theoretical. However, the rollout of mass vaccination programmes in advanced economies such as the EU, UAE, UK, and US, offers a promising indication that global mobility will soon be a possibility again for some.

Currently, Japan holds number one spot, with an access ranking of 193. Singapore follows in second place, with an visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192.

South Korea, Germany and Italy round off the top five.