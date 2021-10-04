UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again
It achieved the highest mobility score, allowing entry to 152 countries
The UAE passport has become the most powerful in the world yet again.
The Global Passport Index released by Arton Capital ranked it first globally for achieving the highest mobility score, with the passport allowing entry to 152 countries. As many as 98 countries offer visa-free entry, 54 countries offer visas on arrival and 46 countries require a visa before entering the country.
The UAE passport was ranked strongest for the first time in December 2018, when the country marked the “Year of Zayed”. It maintained its top ranking in 2019 but slipped to 14th in 2020. However, the passport regained its glory yet again in 2021, emerging the strongest globally.
The UAE earlier this year approved amendments to the citizenship law, allowing investors, professionals, special talents and their families to acquire Emirati citizenship and passport under certain conditions. UAE citizenship offers a wide range of benefits, including the right to establish or own commercial entities and properties.
The ranking is based on freedom of movement and visa-free travel to passport holders. The strength of the passport does not only represent the identity of the citizen, but also an important factor affecting its access to global opportunities, ease of movement and quality of life.
The rankings have been changed after visa-free arrangements became null and void between the countries following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In order to contain the pandemic, many countries have imposed travel restrictions on other countries where daily Covid-19 cases are high.
New Zealand’s passport is the second strongest after the UAE, offering entry to 146 countries. Passport holders of Germany, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea and Australia can enter 144 countries.
In the Middle East region, Israel’s passport is second strongest after the UAE. Ranked 17th globally, Israeli passport holders get visa-free entry to 89 countries and visa on arrival in 37 countries, while 72 countries require a visa prior to entering the country.
Ranked 47th in global power ranking, Qatar’s passport is the third strongest in the region. Qatari passport holders are allowed visa-free entry to 52 countries and visa on arrival in 39 countries; prior visa is required in 107 countries.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE citizenship: Can families get Emirati passports, too?
Among the other regional countries, Kuwaiti passport is ranked 50th strongest, Bahrain at 52nd, Saudi Arabia at 55th and Oman at 56th.
Globally, Afghanistan’s passport is the weakest, followed by Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, Myanmar, Palestinian Territories, Eritrea and Iran.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Tropical storm Shaheen: Rains in UAE; dust storm...
Winds with top speeds of 55kmph will kick up dust in some areas,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday
The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The general public has been reminded to adhere to all safety... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather bureau issues code red alert for...
Residents will have to be "extremely vigilant" as "hazardous weather... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm Shaheen has weakened, says NCM
Fresh winds in some Eastern areas may cause blowing dust and sand,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE passport ranked strongest in the world again
It achieved the highest mobility score, allowing entry to 152... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match tickets...
Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium,... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE jobs: Etihad to hire 1,000 cabin crew across...
Last month, Dubai’s Emirates airline also announced that it... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?