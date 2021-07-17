UAE: Passenger flights from 6 countries suspended until July 31
Several South Asian and African countries affected
UAE-based carriers announced an extension on flight suspensions from several Asian and African countries.
The country's national carrier, Etihad Airways, announced on Friday that the passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would be suspended until July 31.
A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Colombo and Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date.
Hi Asif, following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended effective until 31 July 2021. Please visit our website https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF to find the latest travel guide. Thank you. *Zoe— Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 16, 2021
"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.
Dubai-based airline Emirates on Friday also extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 31.
In an update on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict travellers' entry from these two countries into the UAE.
"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763; however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended," the airline said.
"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," the carrier added.
Suspensions on all six of the countries had earlier been extended to July 21.
It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.
