UAE: Pakistani honoured for saving 58-year-old from drowning

He was walking near the marina when he heard the woman screaming for help.

A Pakistani expat was honoured on Sunday for saving a 58-year-old Sri Lankan woman who nearly drowned in the waters off Ajman Marina.

Mohammad Nagman said he was brisk-walking near the marina when he saw the woman screaming for help. He rushed to the shore and, without hesitation, jumped into the sea to get her out of the water. The expat then called the civil defence and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to help the woman breathe while waiting for the authorities.

When the medics arrived, they administered first aid and took the woman to the hospital.

Ghaith Khalifa Salem Al Kaabi, director of the Comprehensive City Police Station, said the Ajman Police have always appreciated and recognised community members who go the extra mile to help someone in need and save a life.

Praising Nagman’s bravery and heroic response, the police handed him a certificate of appreciation and a financial reward.

Nagman thanked the police for the recognition but stressed that what he did was only part of his moral duty to help the community stay safe in every way he can.

