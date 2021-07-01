UAE: Pakistani expat takes care of paralysed Indian man following suicide attempt

Usmanullah Mir Dill Khan has been doing social service for a long time and has helped several other nationalities.

Humanity has no boundaries. And the UAE is the best place to witness this. Despite disagreements between India and Pakistan, citizens of both countries live in peace and harmony in the emirates.

The latest example is of Pakistani expat, Usmanullah Mir Dill Khan. He has been taking care of Indian expat, Shiv Poojan, who was paralysed following a suicide attempt and is unable to walk or take care of himself following surgery.

“I’ve been looking after Poojan for over two months now. I help people who don’t have anyone for support here. One of my friends, who works in a hospital, told me about Shiv Poojan. I visited him regularly when he was undergoing surgery. I also helped him clear his hospital bills. Then we brought him to a hotel, I now visit him daily or every alternate day shower him and clean his room,” Khan told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

Poojan came to the UAE in March 2021 on a visit visa hoping to land a job to improve his family's situation back home. He had paid Rs90,000 (Dh4,435) to an agent in Mumbai for the visa and to arrange for a job.

After reaching the UAE, he found out that he was cheated by the agent. With no job and debts to clear, Poojan took an extreme step and jumped from the third floor of his building in Dubai on April 18. He suffered serious injuries due to the fall.

Following days of treatment at the Rashid Hospital, Poojan's health improved but there was no one to support him financially after his recovery. Indian social worker and lawyer Salam Pappinissery came to his rescue and provided him with accommodation, food, medicine, etc.

A UAE resident for seven years, Khan runs a travel and tourism company. He has previously helped several other nationalities, including Nepalese, Bangladeshis, Syrians, Egyptians, Sudanese and other nationalities.

“My father told me to be a humanist first. Therefore, I never help anyone based on his nationality or religion, I help them because everyone is a human being,” said Khan

A criminal case was filed against Poojan at Al Riffa Police Station over the suicide attempt, which was handled by Pappinissery with the support of the YAB Legal Group.

As soon as Poojan’s passport is available, he will be able to fly back to his hometown Lucknow with assistance provided by Pappinissery.

