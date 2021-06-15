UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
Dr Siraj moved to the UAE seven years ago.
Dr Siraj Ahmed Khattri along with his wife and 2-year-old daughter are the recent beneficiaries of the coveted Golden visa in UAE.
He has been given one for his service in the field of medicine.
“I am really grateful to the authorities for recognising my hard work. It is indeed a priced possession for me and my family, ” he said with regards to receiving the visa.
Dr Siraj hails from the small town of Matli located in the Sindh province of Pakistan.
He completed his fellowship from the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Karachi and his training from the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.
Dr Siraj moved to the UAE seven years ago, and is presently working as a general physician at the Al Zahrawi Hospital in Ras al Khaimah. He has been the caretaker of the isolation premise meant for the Covid-19 patients at the hospital.
The doctor is married to Summaya Akhtar and the couple has a daughter together.
Sumamaya is also expecting another child soon and works as a freelance infertility counsellor.
Dr Siraj and Summaya had been blessed with a miracle baby in 2019 after 6 years of trying IVF treatments and since then Summaya encourages, writes about and provides infertility counselling to all those struggling with the problem.
