UAE: Pakistan foreign minister’s 3-day visit begins today

Minister to meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a three-day official visit to the UAE from today (Saturday, April 17).

During the visit, Qureshi will meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

The Pakistani foreign minister will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com