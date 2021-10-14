UAE-Pakistan flights: PIA announces Dh100 fare for select routes from Ras Al Khaimah

Passengers will also be allowed to carry 30kg of free baggage allowance on these routes.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special airfares to and from Ras Al Khaimah to Pakistan’s major cities, starting as low as Dh100.

Taking to Twitter, the national carrier of Pakistan said passengers from Ras Al Khaimah can book flights to Islamabad and Peshawar for as low as Dh100.

PIA has become the first airline from Pakistan to launch flight operations to and from the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, it said.

Currently, Sharjah-based Air Arabia is operating from Ras Al Khaimah to different Pakistani cities.

Covid safety rules

All passengers travelling to Pakistan must provide their details through Pass Track Mobile App or Web portal and a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

In addition, Islamabad allowed only vaccinated foreign passengers to enter the country from October 1, 2021. Passengers below 18 years may be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate, while passengers between 15 and 18 years will be allowed to travel inbound to the country without a vaccination certificate up to October 31.

On August 28, PIA increased flights to the UAE, connecting Ras Al Khaimah to the South Asian country’s four major cities – Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

PIA increased capacity after the UAE allowed residents from Pakistan to return under certain conditions including prior approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, negative PCR test with a validity of 48 hours and a rapid PCR test six hours prior to the departure of the flight.

PIA is already operating flights from all the major Pakistani cities to different emirates of the UAE including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.