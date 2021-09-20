UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads

Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target tracking radar that is integrated with a sharp camera, which can monitor multiple traffic lanes at once.

More than 700 new traffic radars will be installed across Abu Dhabi roads as part of the police’s efforts to improve safety.

The Abu Dhabi Police have partnered with tech firm Idemia and traffic management solutions provider Alliance Traffic Systems to future-proof the emirate’s road systems.

UAE: New radars to catch speeding violations

Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target tracking radar that is integrated with a sharp camera, which can monitor multiple traffic lanes at once.

This customised high-tech equipment, called MESTAfusion, will offer added functionalities and weather monitoring.

The new partnership comes in line with Abu Dhabi’s road safety vision that aims to slash traffic fatalities.

Video: New radars on Abu Dhabi school buses to catch drivers flouting 'stop' sign

“This initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance traffic safety for drivers and road users and as part of its strategy to prepare for the next 50 years ... and keep pace with developments, in an effort to make the UAE the best country in the world,” said Maj Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, head of the Traffic Technical Systems Section at the Security Systems Department of the Abu Dhabi Police.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

UAE: Radars to catch tailgaters; Dh400 fine, 4 black points to be issued

Car speeding at 278kmph in UAE caught on radar