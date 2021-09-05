UAE: Over 3,900 dirty cars impounded in six months
Municipal inspection teams routinely tow away the dirtiest vehicles
Sharjah authorities impounded 3,911 dirty vehicles in the first half of 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to improve the city's appearance.
Some vehicle owners were warned to clean their cars to prevent confiscation.
The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) on Sunday reminded residents not to abandon their vehicles in sandy parking lots, commonly referred to as ‘kacha’ parking.
“The abandoned vehicles become eyesores and distort the civilised appearance of the city, as they get dirty,” the SCM said.
Inspectors also seized vehicles without licence plates.
Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the city’s cleanliness control department at SCM, said the municipality regularly conducts awareness programs to discourage the public from neglecting their vehicles and leaving them in dirt yards and streets.
Al Kaabi also urged residents to take care of their vehicles and maintain their cleanliness to avoid fines and confiscation.
