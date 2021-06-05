UAE: Over 34km of roads to come up in three Dubai residential areas

Projects will enhance efficiency of traffic flow and road safety in areas

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads project at three residential communities, namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3.

The network, which spans 34.4km in length, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

RTA is undertaking this project in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the orders of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of the Executive Council.

New internal roads coming up:

>> Al Quoz 2

“The internal roads project at Al Quoz 2 covers the construction of an internal roads network extending 16km in an area situated between Al Khail and Al Meydan Roads. The scope of the project also includes infrastructure works such as rainwater drainage and streetlights,” explained Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

>> Nad Al Sheba 2

“The internal roads network at Nad Al Sheba 2 covers the construction of roads extending 12km along with parallel parking and streetlights besides linking with the stormwater and sewage networks. An assessment will be carried out to the existing internal roads extending 27km from engineering, traffic safety and rainwater drainage perspectives,” Al Tayer said.

“The project will enhance the efficiency of the traffic flow and traffic safety in the area by improving the entry/exit points, paving streets that serve all residential plots in the area in addition to providing two new entry/exit points from and to Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar Streets to improve the link with the surrounding areas.”

>> Al Barsha South 3

“Internal roads to be paved at Al Barsha South 3 extend 6.4km within the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens. The area is surrounded by Al Barsha South northwards, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 southwards (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan eastwards, and Al Barsha South 4 westwards. The project works include streetlights, car parks and a bus station. The project will provide access to the recently developed land plots at Al Barsha South 3,” added Al Tayer.

>> Al Khawaneej 2

It is noteworthy that RTA is currently undertaking internal roads extending 77km comprising of 68km of single carriageways and 9km of collector dual carriageways at Al Khawaneej 2. The contractor is working on the final touches of the project.

Last year, RTA accomplished Sama Al Jaddaf and Oud Al Mateena 1 Internal Roads Construction Projects. Sama Al Jaddaf Project covered constructing roads extending 12km and linking them with the main surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road southwards, and Sheikh Rashid Street northwards. RTA also constructed several junctions including two signalised junctions and streetlight works.

Oud Al Mateena 1 Internal Roads Project covered the construction of internal roads for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment extending 7 km and linking them with the surrounding roads network. The project ensures a smooth and safe entry and exit of roads users to nearby areas. Works also included streetlights, roadside parking and pedestrian pavements.