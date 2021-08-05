UAE: Over 33,000 Covid fines waived through grievance system

Public Prosecution's Yearbook 2020 says 81,856 grievances related to Covid-19 violations were recorded

More than 33,000 fines recorded in connection with Covid-19 violations were cancelled or reduced by the Public Prosecution through a remote grievance system, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Public Prosecution, in its 2020 Yearbook, said a total of 81,856 grievances related to Covid-19 violations were recorded on the remote grievance system.

The Public Prosecution assessed 52,493 of these grievances, cancelling or reducing fines for 33,094 requests.

The yearbook contains statistics on emergency, crisis and disaster prosecution lawsuits, amounting to 32 criminal cases, 486 administrative lawsuits, and 100 remote investigations.

It showed that 18,050 verdicts were issued in 2020, which had a conviction rate of 95 per cent.

The Yearbook highlights its operational plan based on the vision, mission and objectives of the Ministry of Justice.

The yearbook also includes the achievements of the departments, projects, initiatives, strategic performance indicators of the Public Prosecution, as well as related statistics from the past year.