‘UAE on a mission to help Arab world reach space’

The UAE is working not only for itself but also for the region.

With an investment of Dh22 billion in space missions and projects, the UAE is reaching for the stars not only for itself but for the region and the Arab world, a top official said on Wednesday.

Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, said: “We mean not only to sign but also activate projects and engage with a number of countries on the space projects. The UAE is working not only for itself but also for the region.”

Besides the country’s historic space missions, it has also launched initiatives like the Arab Space Cooperation Group, where more Arab countries are encouraged to establish space programmes, Dr Al Ahbabi said during the second edition of the World Space Forum.

“We are proud to now have 14 countries together joining the Arab Space Cooperation to integrate space-related programmes and help other countries establish space agencies. This will inspire the region’s youth.”

Economic growth

The country’s space sector, the agency chief said, is a promising industry that could be a key pillar of economic growth.

The UAE has embarked on a mission “to create the right environment for space incubation by having a regulatory environment that is attractive for foreign and local investments”.

“The Dubai Future Accelerators is a recent programme that we utilised, where six start-up companies were established. We are trying to attract more startup companies to come and do space-related work in the UAE.

“We have funding agencies that provide funds. We encourage people to invest in space. We try to connect entrepreneurs and innovative people with investors and financial agencies.”

The UAE currently has 12 satellites in orbit, and its Hope probe is now well on its way to the Red Planet. The probe is expected to enter the Martian orbit by February 9, 2021.

Highlighting some of the significant undertakings in the local industry, Dr Al Ahbabi said: “We continuously hold training and support with scholarships. The UAE has become a hub for space education and awareness. We are using Mars Mission and the UAE Astronaut programme not only to inspire the country’s youth but young people across the region.

“The UAE is also focusing on R&D. We have five space research centres. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has been making satellites — in 2018, they made the first UAE made satellite KhalifaSat. Other centres are UAE university, Khalifa University, Sharjah University and NYU Abu Dhabi — all these places help students indulge in space projects and bolster space science education.”

