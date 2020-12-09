‘UAE on a mission to help Arab world reach space’
The UAE is working not only for itself but also for the region.
With an investment of Dh22 billion in space missions and projects, the UAE is reaching for the stars not only for itself but for the region and the Arab world, a top official said on Wednesday.
Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, said: “We mean not only to sign but also activate projects and engage with a number of countries on the space projects. The UAE is working not only for itself but also for the region.”
Besides the country’s historic space missions, it has also launched initiatives like the Arab Space Cooperation Group, where more Arab countries are encouraged to establish space programmes, Dr Al Ahbabi said during the second edition of the World Space Forum.
“We are proud to now have 14 countries together joining the Arab Space Cooperation to integrate space-related programmes and help other countries establish space agencies. This will inspire the region’s youth.”
Economic growth
The country’s space sector, the agency chief said, is a promising industry that could be a key pillar of economic growth.
The UAE has embarked on a mission “to create the right environment for space incubation by having a regulatory environment that is attractive for foreign and local investments”.
“The Dubai Future Accelerators is a recent programme that we utilised, where six start-up companies were established. We are trying to attract more startup companies to come and do space-related work in the UAE.
“We have funding agencies that provide funds. We encourage people to invest in space. We try to connect entrepreneurs and innovative people with investors and financial agencies.”
The UAE currently has 12 satellites in orbit, and its Hope probe is now well on its way to the Red Planet. The probe is expected to enter the Martian orbit by February 9, 2021.
Highlighting some of the significant undertakings in the local industry, Dr Al Ahbabi said: “We continuously hold training and support with scholarships. The UAE has become a hub for space education and awareness. We are using Mars Mission and the UAE Astronaut programme not only to inspire the country’s youth but young people across the region.
“The UAE is also focusing on R&D. We have five space research centres. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has been making satellites — in 2018, they made the first UAE made satellite KhalifaSat. Other centres are UAE university, Khalifa University, Sharjah University and NYU Abu Dhabi — all these places help students indulge in space projects and bolster space science education.”
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE still region’s No.1 on Global Knowledge ...
The country maintained its position as the second best in the world... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new laws to enhance...
Ruler issues legislations aimed at enhancing efficiency and... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better:...
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
News
'Covid-19 changed UAE education for the better'
Education experts discuss the education landscape in a post-Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews