UAE: Now, 'shop and win' 6 luxurious cars at Dubai Summer Surprises
Shoppers will be eligible to enter digital raffle draw with every spend of Dh200.
The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has launched the “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign for one of the biggest annual celebrations in Dubai, the 24th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The campaign is in its first edition and is set to run for six weeks from Wednesday (July 1) to August 14, where shoppers will get an opportunity to drive home a luxurious Infiniti Q50 every week.
With every spend of Dh200 at any of the participating malls, shoppers will be eligible to enter the digital raffle draw and win big.
Each eligible customer will be able to enroll for the draw at the participating mall's customer service desk by presenting the purchase receipt.
A contactless process will ensure the raffle coupon is sent to the customer’s mobile or email as a confirmation of their participation in the raffle draw.
Six lucky shoppers will take home a brand-new Infiniti Q50 in the weekly draw to be held on July 9,16, 23 and 30 and also, on August 6 and 14, 2021.
Majid Al Ghurair, the chairman of DSMG, said: “Dubai is a favourite destination for millions of shoppers seeking irresistible deals and overwhelming shopping experiences. DSS stays true to its commitment of offering unparalleled shopping experiences. Keeping in line with DSMG’s commitment towards organising community specific activities, our promotions are designed to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders.
“With six cars to be won with the latest “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign, and the residents and citizens with limited to no travel plans this summer, we expect an added increase in the sale during this year’s DSS and there is no better way than this to reward them and to bring out that extra cheer.”
The participating malls for this year’s “Shop & Drive in Style” campaign include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Burjuman Centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Dar Wasl, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Time Square Centre, The Mall and West Zone Mall Al Mizhar.
He added: “Closely following guidance from the Dubai Government, all the activities, events and activations for the 24th edition of DSS promotion will strictly follow all current health and safety protocols and precautionary as per the respective mall measures to ensure a safe experience for all.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DFRE, said, “We are very excited to welcome back one of the favourite festivals for Dubai’s shoppers – DSS, with many different promotions during the campaign that will truly capture the spirit, fun and excitement felt by everyone during the citywide celebrations of shopping and family fun. For the 24th edition of DSS, we are delighted to continue our close collaboration with our strategic partners and other stakeholders to ensure that retailers, residents and visitors have a memorable summer season.”
