UAE: Now, report violations by bank employees anonymously

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 7, 2021
The portal aims at addressing occurrences of alleged illegal and unethical practices by taking the necessary action.


The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched a new whistleblowing portal, an encrypted channel that allows internal and external stakeholders to anonymously raise any concern related to misconduct or policy violations by employees, contractors, and representatives.

The launch of the whistleblowing portal is part of CBUAE’s efforts to promote compliance with the CBUAE Code of Conduct and the highest standards of governance.

It aims at addressing occurrences of alleged illegal and unethical practices by taking the necessary action in a timely manner.

The portal, located on the CBUAE website, allows employees and external stakeholders, such as financial institutions, vendors, and the public, to voice their concerns around misconduct without the fear of reprisal.

It also allows the sharing of comprehensive information around a relevant concern, including the attachment of files and documents in support of a particular claim.




