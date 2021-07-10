UAE: Now, renew your vehicle registration through car agencies in Sharjah

Several workshops have been conducted for the agencies in this regard.

Sharjah Police on Saturday launched a new vehicle licensing and registration service through car agencies in Sharjah.

Lt. Colonel Khalid Muhammad Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, explained that the department had authorised car agencies in the emirate to register vehicles for individuals and companies without referring to the service centres.

They can do this by accessing the federal licensing program on the Ministry of Interior’s website.

The move is in line with the emirate's continued strategy to shift towards electronic services in order to achieve greater customer satisfaction and happiness.

The latest service helps to simplify vehicle licensing procedures in car agencies and save time and effort for customers.

The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department indicated that the database for the unification of electronic services includes vehicle insurance, mortgage, and technical inspection, facilitating the speedy completion of paperless transactions.

Several workshops have been conducted for car agencies, during which they were introduced to the new services and trained on how to use the program. They were also taught how to issue both random and reserved vehicle numbers on the system.

Representatives of car agencies in the emirate have also expressed their happiness with the new decision.