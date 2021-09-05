UAE: Now, no need to submit documents to open a bank account
Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully digital bank, has integrated its mobile app with the UAE Pass.
What if you don’t have to submit any documents to open a bank account? This digital revolution is now here in the UAE.
Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully digital bank, has integrated its mobile app with the UAE Pass, which allows residents to open savings and current accounts without having to provide any documentation.
Launched by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the UAE Pass app is the first national digital identity and signature app that enables users to identify themselves to government service providers in all emirates through a smartphone-based authentication. It also enables users to sign documents digitally with a high level of security.
The bank plans to introduce products and services like fixed deposits, fund transfers, cheque books, cash deposit services, ATM services, minor accounts, family accounts, business accounts, debit cards, credit cards, and digital debit cards as part of its implementation schedule.
By downloading the app and creating an account on UAE Pass, the user will have a single digital identity across both local and federal government entities, in addition to various other service providers.
On July 7, Al Maryah bank announced that it had received its final approval from the UAE Central Bank.
It said the customers would have a free-for-life account with no minimum balance required.
Mohammad Al Zarooni, deputy director-general for the information and e-government sector at the TDRA, said Al Maryah Community Bank joining the Digital Identity System is in line with the concept of integration and partnership between the public and private sectors to advance digital transformation and strengthen the foundations of the digital knowledge society and economy.
“TDRA welcomes any initiative from banks and private companies in the UAE to contribute to the implementation of digital government strategies by adopting solutions and services that we are developing based on our role as an enabler of digital transformation at the national level,” said Al Zarooni.
Humaid Al Attar, executive vice-president at Al Maryah Community Bank, said customers have shown a high level of interest in the Mbank UAE app since its launch in July 2021.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog, rise in temperature likely on...
The National Centre of Meteorology says the weather will be fair in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Masked gang given a year in jail for...
The four men stole a safe from the business READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE to attract 100 coders every day
The country aims to increase the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Data Law to let individuals control how info...
It will limit entities' use of personal data for profit. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Government
'Principles of the 50' to guide UAE in new era
All departments must adhere to and use the 10 principles of the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far