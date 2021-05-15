UAE: Now, motorists in RAK can register their vehicles electronically

Customers can avail of the service either through the Ministry of Interior website or through its official channels.

The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Saturday that motorists can now register their vehicles in the emirate electronically.

A statement by the authority noted that the decision to provide the online facility is in keeping with the government's commitment to services that exceed customers' expectations.

RAK Police explained that the service allows customers to register personal vehicles that are transferred from another emirate by logging onto the Ministry of Interior’s website, or one of its official electronic channels. Vehicles can also be registered through sales agencies.

The authority's aim is to provide services around the clock, and allow access to them either through personal electronic devices or self-service devices.

RAK Police indicated that vehicle registration through car agencies takes place while the customer purchases a vehicle, where agencies can enter the Ministry of Interior website, register the vehicle in the customer’s name and pay the fees.

The customer can then proceed directly to the plate factory to receive the number plates, while the vehicle’s licence will be dispatched via mail.