UAE: Now, investors can get eNOC to sell property in Dubai

Investors can apply for an NOC through mobile application

Property investors in Dubai will no longer have to go to a developer's office and apply for a no objection certificate (NOC) to sell their property.

Instead, they can now obtain NOC electronically with a click of a button.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) authorities have announced that investors looking to sell their property can apply for an NOC through its Dubai REST mobile application (app), as part of the emirate’s strategy to go paperless by the end of this year.

“As part of the DLD’s continuous journey to digitalise its services, in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy and to consolidate Dubai’s position as the world’s premier real estate destination as well as a byword for innovation, trust and happiness, the DLD launched the electronic no objection certificates (eNOC) through its Dubai REST app, negating the need for property sellers to have to apply for NOC through a developer’s office,” the DLD said.

Increased digitalisation of services by the DLD and improving sentiment about the local property market boosted property sales transactions to 11-year high in the first quarter of 2021.

Dubai recorded sales of over 6,000 ready homes worth Dh13.5 billion and 3,600 off plan properties worth Dh5 billion during January-March 2021 period, according to the real estate consultancy, ValuStrat.

“This innovation aligns with DLD’s mission to ensure that services are developed and upgraded in a manner that would emphasise customer happiness and comfort as well as create an innovative and sustainable real estate environment that would promote Dubai as the world's happiest city through smart services, professional human and financial resources, and integrated real estate legislation,” the DLD added.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com