UAE: Novel 'washed platelets' treatment saves patient's life
Following the procedure, the patient’s platelet count returned to the optimal range without causing any further reactions or symptoms.
A patient in Abu Dhabi was given ‘washed platelets’ after he experienced anaphylactic shock following normal platelet transfusion.
Medical experts at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) came to the aid of the patient who was suffering from a very low platelet count.
Dr Saad Muhallab, Medical Director, Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS) – Al Ain, said: “Five minutes following the start of platelets transfusion to treat his pre-existing condition, the patient presented with symptoms consistent with an anaphylactic reaction. This extremely rare reaction is caused by the presence of antibodies to a protein that is deficient in the patient’s blood due to hereditary causes.
Patients who react like this to platelets transfusion must only be given washed platelets free from plasma containing proteins to caveat a reoccurrence.”
The washing of platelets provided by donors, a procedure performed by Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS), removes the plasma and proteins from blood products significantly reducing the risk of allergic transfusion reactions.
Experts at ADBBS – Al Ain adopted a new protocol for washing these platelets and administering them to the patient in record time. Following the procedure, the patient’s platelet count returned to the optimal range without causing any further reactions or symptoms.
“To ensure we meet this patient’s and others acute and ongoing demand for platelet transfusions, ADBBS has now adopted a platelet washing protocol, which requires two and a half hours for preparation. With the appropriate expertise and a validated protocol in place, we catered for the patient’s daily needs of washed platelets for two weeks and will be able to quickly react to any future cases of similar reactions,” added Dr. Muhallab.
Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS)
ADBBS was established in 2020 and is managed by SEHA. Operating within a network of blood donation centers located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, ADBBS provides blood products and transfusion-related medical services across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
What is anaphylactic shock?
It is a sudden and severe allergic reaction characterized by a marked drop in blood pressure, shortness of breath, and a significant decrease in oxygen saturation.
