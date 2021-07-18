News
UAE: No Eid Al Adha prayers in musallahs in Ajman

Web Report/Ajman
Filed on July 18, 2021
As a Covid-19 precautionary measure, Eid Al Adha prayers will be held only in mosques


The Ajman Police on Sunday announced that Eid Al Adha prayers will not be held in musallahs (open air spaces where Eid prayers are typically hosted) in the Emirate.

The prayers will be hosted just in mosques as a Covid safety measure.

The police also released a list of mosques where the prayer will be held.

“To ensure the safety of everyone and in order to implement the precautionary measures, it has been decided to not perform the Eid Prayers in Eid musallahs," the Ajman Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, authorities had announced that the Eid prayers will be hosted in mosques across the country. Strict Covid safety rules will be in place as Muslims offer the prayer in congregation.




