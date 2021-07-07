UAE: Newspapers, magazines can now be distributed at cafes, restaurants, hotels

The decision aims to "support the publishing sector in its role of enriching culture and knowledge in society".

Media companies can now resume distributing newspapers and magazines across the UAE’s public places.

This means you can now get newspapers and magazines at restaurants, cafés, hotels and duty-free stores.

The Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth said the distribution must be done in full compliance with Covid-19 safety measures.

The decision follows a series of meetings held by the office with major newspaper and magazine distribution companies in the country.

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, executive director of the Media Regulatory Office, said: “The decision to lift distribution restrictions for newspapers and magazines in public places is in line with the national strategy towards promoting the recovery of all sectors, including the media, from the repercussions of the pandemic.”

He hailed the “spirit of cooperation and support that we received” from distribution companies amid the pandemic.

“Today marks an important milestone in overcoming the pandemic and continuing the process of cultural development and enriching knowledge in Emirati society.

“In cooperation with our partners, we are delighted to resume the distribution of publications in public places and to play an essential role in revitalising this important sector.”

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the newspapers, magazines and publications sector witnessed “remarkable growth” during the three years before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of periodicals distributed during 2017-19 reached 107,808. Out of this number, 8,984 titles covered the cultural and art sectors.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that these publications comprised titles in several languages, the most prominent of which were English and Arabic. Other languages included French, German, Hindi, Italian and Chinese.

