UAE: Newborn giraffes to be released into world's largest man-made safari
The Al Ain Zoo is preparing the young giraffes to be re-homed in the Safari area, where visitors can feed them and enjoy up-close interactions
Al Ain Zoo will release newborn Rothschild’s giraffes into Al Ain Safari to live alongside the existing group of 12 individuals in the largest man-made safari in the world.
The integration of the young giraffes with the adults is part of its wildlife conservation programmes and strategies to breed and increase the numbers of Rothschild’s giraffes, a sub-species that has been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered species, Al Ain Zoo said in a Press statement on Monday.
The newborn giraffes receive special help from their animal care specialist to build a strong connection through a programme based on positive reinforcement and behavioural training, which mainly aims to facilitate the interactions necessary for providing animals with their daily needs.
A few months after their birth, the baby giraffes are weaned and ready to eat alongside their mothers. Then, they start to receive help in learning to feed independently by being introduced to different types of food by their animal care specialists.
The whole process results in the zoo preparing the young giraffes to be re-homed in the Safari area, where visitors can feed them and enjoy up-close interactions.
ALSO READ:
>> Look: Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 adorable newborn animals amid Covid
>> UAE: Al Ain Zoo reopens for daytime visitors
It is important to note that the newborn giraffes are initially kept with their mothers, separate from other giraffes and the other African animals within the Safari, and once the weather starts to become more moderate and the giraffes are ready, the zoo starts gradually introducing them to the rest of the group.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy forecast for coming days
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new...
In a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed highlights... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle cocaine
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to...
One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Holy Quran copy once owned by 3rd US President...
The rare copy was once owned by US President Thomas Jefferson. READ MORE
-
News
Peaceful Afghanistan can unlock door to...
Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan hopes to see an ‘inclusive... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury