UAE: New website launched to promote children’s rights
Sharjah Child Friendly Office offers free-to-use educational resources through new portal.
The Sharjah Child Friendly Office (SCFO), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, has launched a new website, https://sharjahchildfriendlyoffice.ae, to offer the public seamless access to information related to its programmes and projects that are aimed at promoting and elevating children’s rights in the emirate.
The website features a dedicated section for the ‘SCFO Academy’, which was launched last year with the aim to promote children’s rights and help create a stronger child-and family-friendly culture in Sharjah and the UAE.
All the academy’s literature, including awareness and educational materials and resource packs, are aimed at community members and institutions, and can be easily accessed and downloaded by website users.
These include all educational resources created by SCFO since its inception, including Parenting and Covid 19; as well as a dedicated section that will offer guidelines and resources for organisations wishing to join the Baby and Family Friendly project.
The new website utilises a user-friendly platform for both desktop and mobile users, to highlight SCFO’s programmes including the Sharjah Baby and Family Friendly project, the Sharjah Child Friendly City project that was launched in partnership with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, (UNICEF), and the Baby Friendly Health Facilities project.
The Media Centre on the website showcases all published news that appeared in both print and digital media.
The Events sections offers an insight into the upcoming activities, and features highlights of the past events.
