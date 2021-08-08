UAE: New vehicle testing centre opens mall in Sharjah
It can serve more than 100 vehicles daily.
A new vehicle testing centre has opened in Sharjah’s Al Rahmania Mall.
Vehicle testing and registration centre Tasjeel said the new facility spans over 175sqm and can serve more than 100 vehicles daily.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The opening of our first facility at a mall in Sharjah is a testament of our commitment to strengthen our presence in the emirate and to bring our services closer to customers. Offering high-quality testing and registration services is critical to ensuring road safety as well as the well-being of our customers.”
In addition to testing and registration, Tasjeel sites provide services like number plates, international driving licences, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests and on-board diagnostic tests.
Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 24 sites in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba. To date, the centre has tested over 18 million vehicles across its 91 testing bays in the country.
